Fatima Sana Shaikh Gets Candid About Suffering From Epilepsy, 'It Kept My Work And Life On Hold'

Fatima Sana Shaikh has earned a lot of love and praise for her performance in Amazon Prime Video’s anthology series, Modern Love Mumbai as ‘Lali’ in ‘Raat Rani’. The actress is currently busy with the shooting of her upcoming films and amid all of her packed-up schedules, she took out time to talk about her struggles with epilepsy.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Dangal actress recalled barely escaping death after going through five clusters of epileptic seizures. She shared, “It kept my work and life on hold. For me this was a big jhatka, I really thought I’m lucky that I survived. I’ve had big episodes in the past, but this was the most difficult as I was all alone. Now I cannot travel alone, I need someone with me."

She further added, “I’ve not hidden it, but kabhi mauka nahi mila. I took some time to understand what it was. There’s so much stigma attached. You think log sochenge that you have an ailment. I didn’t want people to think I’m weak. I was scared that if I tell people that I have this then I will not get work. I, also, didn’t want to accept that I have a neurological condition."

Speaking about the time when her producers for Meghana Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur had to cancel two days of shooting because of her condition, Fatima shared, “I realised as a person who is going through this, it’s my responsibility to tell my producers that you have a person who has this condition. I have had seizures on set and people have taken care of it. I give them a certain protocol to follow.”

The actress also explained, “People in the rural areas think drugs kar liya, devi chadh gayi. Logon ki shaadiyan nahi hoti because people don’t know about it. They cannot work, because you become a liability. That is the reason I wasn’t talking much about it or telling anyone about it."

Remembering about the time when she had experienced a crew member getting an epileptic attack in one of her previous films, the Modern Love actress said, “I never saw anyone having a seizure. For me it was very scary to see it. It was also emotional, as I thought, this is what I look like, this is what happens to me. And it’s unfair to say that people don’t understand. I didn’t understand till I got this. So I felt talking about it is right, and we should talk more about it.”

On the work front, Fatima will be seen in ‘Dhak Dhak’ directed and co-written by Tarun Dudeja, and co-produced by Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhdiya and Ayush Maheshwari. She also has ‘Sam Bahadur’ in which she will be seen with Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra.

