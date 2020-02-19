Fatima Sana Shaikh Had a 'Weird' Kasautii Zindagii Kayy Dream Where Anurag Kills Prerna

Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has created ripples in the television industry with its engaging narrative and storyline. The show has been creating headlines for the changing love story of Anurag and Prerna, the characters portrayed by Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes.

With a recent post, Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh declared that she too is a fan of the show. Fatima recently posted an interesting or rather frightening dream that she had about the show. The actress wrote that she has a ghastly dream where Anurag kills Prerna.

Sharing a picture of the lead actor of the serial, Fatima wrote, "I saw a weird dream last night that was more of a nightmare considering kasauti was one of my favourite tv series in growing up years. In my vivid morning dream ANURAG KILLS PRERNA. Yes none another than ANURAG himself !!!! Hope it never happens though."

The post roused a lot of curiosity and speculations among fans, who started speculating different turns of events that may happen on the show. While many questions if it's a new twist in the tale, others asked if the post is a hint towards what’s going to happen on the show next.

After being bombarded with such speculations and queries, the actress deleted the post.

On the work front, Fatima will next be seen in Anurag Basu's upcoming film titled Ludo opposite Rajkummar Rao.