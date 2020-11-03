Fatima Sana Shaikh Has No Intention of Getting Married, Wants to Attend Weddings

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who will be next seen in Abhishek Sharma's comedy Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, was asked about her wedding plans in a recent interview, since the film is based around a wedding. The actress said that she has no intention of walking down the aisle anytime soon.

Talking to Times of India, Fatima said, "Mere best friend ki shaadi ho rahi hai, utna hi mera view hai (My best friend is getting married, that is my view) about weddings, to attend them. I have no intention of getting married nor do I have no intention of you seeing me walking down the aisle with someone anytime soon."

Talking abut her character in the film, Fatima said, "I play the role of a Maharashtrian girl who belongs to a lower middle-class family. So basically she is a simple, gharelu ladki. She is loved by everyone in the house but she has another side to her, a secret that she hasn't disclosed to her family. And then there is a boy who comes into her life and her brother is a detective, so it is about the trouble between these three characters."

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee. Rohan Shankar, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa and Supriya Pilgaonkar also play pivotal roles in the film. The film will release on November 13, 2020.

Apart from that, Fatima will also be seen in Anurag Basu's multi-starrer Ludo, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, Pearley Maaney, Inayat Varma and Asha Negi. The film will release on Netflix on November 12.