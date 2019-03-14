English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fatima Sana Shaikh on Not Sharing Her #MeToo Story: I’m Dealing with It, Expect Not to Be Judged
Fatima Sana Shaikh will next be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao and Saif Ali Khan in two different films.
Image: Instagram/Fatima Sana Shaikh
Fatima Sana Shaikh says not wanting to share stories of abuse is a personal choice that needs to be respected much like the choice to share them.
Talking about sexual harassment, she recently told Mumbai Mirror, “I don’t want to expose that side of my life… I’m dealing with it, speaking to people I’m close to. Just like I won’t judge those who want to share their horror stories, I expect not to be judged for not sharing mine.”
Lauding the #MeToo movement, she added, “Now sexual predators are scared of being shamed in public and shunned by the industry. For so many years we had normalised assault to such an extent that women had come to accept abuse as something that was normal.”
On being trolled on social media ever so often, she said, “I read all the comments, even the negative ones. I am amazed that people are so invested in me. If I can aggravate them, what can be better than that?”
Fatima also spoke about how she dealt with the box-office failure of her last release Thugs of Hindostan. “We were all disturbed, we had worked on the film for a-year-and-a-half.” However, she says she does not regret being a part of the film which turned out to be one of the biggest duds of last year. “Why would I not do a film like Thugs? I still don’t consider it a setback to my career,” she said.
Fatima will next be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Anurag Basu’s yet untitled crime drama. She will also star alongside Saif Ali Khan in Pavan Kriplani’s horror-comedy Bhoot Police.
