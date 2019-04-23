Take the pledge to vote

Fatima Sana Shaikh Pulls Off Hoola Hoop Stunts While Roller Skating On Mumbai Streets, Watch Video

Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh shared videos of her skating on Mumbai streets like a boss babe recently.

News18.com

April 23, 2019
Fatima Sana Shaikh Pulls Off Hoola Hoop Stunts While Roller Skating On Mumbai Streets, Watch Video
The young crop of Bollywood actresses are known for pushing their fitness levels to a new high each time. They are always on the lookout to try something new to stay fit and also make their workouts interesting. Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh is learning to roller skate and has already gotten quite good at it. The actress shared videos of her skating on Mumbai streets like a boss babe recently.

In one of the videos, she's even seen trying to hoola hoop while skating. That's quite a difficult stunt to pull off while trying to balance yourself on skates and controlling the speed at which you are moving. But the actress didn't seem to have much difficulty in managing all of that.

Check out the video here:



It seems Fatima in real life is not too far away from her reel character of wrestler Geeta Phogat, who pushed herself physically until she reached her goal. After Dangal, Fatima was next seen in another Aamir Khan movie, Thugs of Hindostan, which had a dismal run at the box office.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the 27-year-old actress will star alongside Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal in Bhoot Police. While Saif is not on social media, Fatima and Ali shared the first look of the movie, introducing the the film's cast. The horror comedy, directed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Fox Studios, will go on the floors in August this year.

