Fatima Sana Shaikh Reacts to Dating Rumours, Kareena Kapoor Trolled for Old Comment

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh says she laughed off reports of her dating her "Dangal" co-star Sanya Malhotra."We simply laughed about it. Just because we are good friends, they assumed the worst," she said, talking about the rumour.

Asked about three things that she learnt from Sanya, Fatima said: "I have learnt a lot from her. For one, Sanya likes to keep everything clean. While she is an introvert and I am an extrovert, I learnt to hold myself back at times. I also learnt a lot from her dedication to work."

Kareena Kapoor is at the receiving end of heavy criticism for taking a sly dig at late actor Sushant Singh Rajput during an old interview, which has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Kareena can be seen laughing and advising Sara Ali Khan to not date Sushant. When Kareena was asked about her dating advice that she would like to give to Sara Ali Khan, the Good Newwz actress replied, "Don't date your first hero. I have said it." For the unversed, Sara made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath alongside Sushant.

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise by suicide has re-ignited the debate of nepotism, lobbying and favouritism in Bollywood on social media.

After filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap accused Salman Khan of sabotaging his career and Raveena Tandon tweeted on Bollywood camps and dirty politics within the film industry, actor Abhay Deol has come forward to share his thoughts on lobbying culture in the showbiz.

The makers have released the first trailer of supernatural drama Bulbbul. The film, releasing on Netflix, features Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri, Rahul Bose, Parambrata and Paoli Dam in pivotal roles.

Set in the Bengal of late 19th and early 20th centuries, Bulbbul seems like a multi-layered story of the making of a witch. Though the entire story would be known only after the film drops on the streaming app, on the outset, it seems like a story of women emancipation.

Amid the ongoing outrage directed towards the work culture in the Hindi film industry in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide on June 14, playback singer Sonu Nigam draws attention towards the 'music mafia' that has been destroying the careers of young and aspiring singers, lyricists and composers in Bollywood.

In his candid video, Sonu calls out music labels for signing only playback artists and composers who are associated with them. He also says that lyrics writers are paid peanuts for their work. In the long address, Sonu also sheds light on how music labels surpass directors and producers and arm twist them into putting songs of their choice in the album, even if its not required. He also adds that there are 'two music companies' that are calling the shots on who will sing in a film and who will not. "I have seen frustration in the eyes, voice and words of news singers, composers and lyrics writers. They cry tears of blood," Sonu further says.

