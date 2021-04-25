Fatima Sana Shaikh Reveals She Has Been in 'Toxic' Relationships: Very Difficult to Get Out

Fatima Sana Shaikh has been exploring her range as an actor with diverse and out-of-the-box roles. She was last seen in Netflix’s Ajeeb Daastaans on Shashank Khaitan’s Majnu, opposite Jaideep Ahlawat.

In the anthology, she played a dissatisfied wife in a marriage arranged for political profit. While talking about the new film, Fatima revealed information about her private life. Talking to Bollywood Life, Fatima said that she is unlike her character in Anurag Basu’s Ludo, where she plays a woman who’s husband has an affair before he is accused of murder.

She told the publication that she is completely different from her character Pinky, who goes to extreme lengths to break her husband out of prison. She added that she will slap the person who treated her badly. However, she said that she can empathise with her characters in Ajeeb Daastaans and Ludo as she has been in toxic relationships.

“I’ve also been in toxic relationships. It is very difficult to say, ‘haan hum ye kar lenge, wo kar lenge (I will do this, I will do that).’ When you are in it, it’s very difficult so I understand a lot of women go through that, especially when you’re not working and you’re financially dependent on your husband, it gets very difficult to get out of a bad marriage," she told the publication.

Meanwhile, Ajeeb Daastaans has been produced by Karan Johar and directed by Kayoze Irani, Neeraj Ghaywan, Shashank Khaitan and Raj Mehta. It also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah and Manav Kaul in lead roles.

