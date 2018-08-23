GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra Join Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao For Eid Celebration; See Photos

Several photos from the recent Eid bash have been shared on Instagram.

News18.com

Updated:August 23, 2018, 8:32 AM IST
Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram
Dangal co-stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, who are also close pals in real life, got together on Wednesday to celebrate Eid. What was interesting to see was the Eid celebration in Mumbai turned into a Dangal reunion with co-star Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao and director Nitesh Tiwari, his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari in attendance.

Fatima, who looked gorgeous in a sari, posted a photo with Kiran Rao, Sanya Malhotra and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. She captioned it as "Eid Mubarak."

Eid Mubarak

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on





Ashwiny Iyer was also quick to post a photograph with husband Nitesh Tiwari and the Dangal stars Fatima and Sanya.

Nitesh's Dangal was based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat, an amateur wrestler, who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to be world-class wrestler.

- #EidPic #FamilyPic 📸 . .

A post shared by Biggest Fan Club Of Aamir Khan (@aamirkhanplanet) on



