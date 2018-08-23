Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra Join Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao For Eid Celebration; See Photos
Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram
Several photos from the recent Eid bash have been shared on Instagram.
Fatima, who looked gorgeous in a sari, posted a photo with Kiran Rao, Sanya Malhotra and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. She captioned it as "Eid Mubarak."
Ashwiny Iyer was also quick to post a photograph with husband Nitesh Tiwari and the Dangal stars Fatima and Sanya.
Nitesh's Dangal was based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat, an amateur wrestler, who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to be world-class wrestler.
