Fatima Sana Shaikh Talks About Work Difficulties Amid Covid, Watch Video

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who was recently seen in the anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans called herself presently unemployed in a recent video. The viral video which was shared by a Bollywood paparazzo account saw the actress posing and answering a few questions about her work. Calling herself ‘berozgaar’ she said that once the pandemic situation improves, she will start getting work.

“Abhi toh jab Covid thoda kum ho jayega, khatam ho jayega, jaise sab ko kaam milega, waise mujhe bhi milega. Abhi berozgaar baithe hai (Once the pandemic situation improves or goes away, I will get work just like everyone else. Right now, I am unemployed),” she could be heard saying.

Fatima, who made her debut in Bollywood as a child artist with films like Chachi 420 and One 2 Ka 4, has several remarkable films to her name. Her lead role was with the film Dangaal starring Aamir Khan. She also featured in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Netflix’s multi starrer film Ludo which co-starred Rajkumar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapoor and many others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here