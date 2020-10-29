Fatima Sana Shaikh Texted Raju Hirani to Cast Her in Shah Rukh Khan Movie

It is no secret that not only fans but Bollywood actors too are in awe of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Fatima Sana Shaikh is one such actress. The actor recently admitted how she too is starstruck by the 54-year-old actor.

Speaking to ETimes, Fatima said that she is like his other fans who are obsessed with Shah Rukh Khan. After Fatima read that Shah Rukh is doing a film with Raju Hirani she texted the director and requested him if he could cast her in the film. “And I was hoping that he would be willing,” Fatima said.

The 28-year-old actor also revealed that she keeps texting filmmakers to remind them of her presence and any appropriate roles that might fit her. During the interaction, Fatima also expressed her love for period and gangster movies. She also said that she admires the work of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and for her, it is more about the director than the genre. She also pointed her interest in doing a well-scripted biopic.

Fatima will next be seen in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari a romantic comedy which also stars Punjabi pop star and actor Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee. The trailer of the movie dropped earlier this week and the movie is slated to be released on November 13, 2020.

The actor will also be seen in Netflix original movie Ludo directed by Anurag Basu. The movie also stars Fatima’s Dangal co-star Sanya Malhotra apart from Aditya Roy Kapur, Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkumar Rao. The multi-starrer movie will release close to Diwali on November 12.