Fatima Sana Shaikh to be Part of Vicky Kaushal’s 'Sam Bahadur': Report

Dangal fame actor Fatima Sana Shaikh has been contacted for a special role in Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur, the much-awaited film based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. In April this year, the title of the film was announced.

In an Instagram post back then, Vicky called Sam Bahadur “The man, The legend, The braveheart" and wrote that “on the birth anniversary of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, a name has been found for his story".

According to a report on the entertainment news portal, Pink Villa, Fatima Sana Shaikh has been selected for the film. The actress will be seen in this film, helmed by Meghna Gulzar. The Dangal actor, it is being said, will be seen playing an important role in the film. There are reports that the actor has liked her role and talks are on between her and the makers. The film is in the pre-production stage and the makers hope it will go on floors next year.

The swashbuckling general & the first Field Marshal of India- SAM MANEKSHAW. I feel honoured & proud of getting a chance to unfold his journey on-screen. Remembering him on his death anniversary & embracing the new beginnings with @meghnagulzar and @RonnieScrewvala.@RSVPMovies pic.twitter.com/ozyUO69wKV— Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) June 27, 2019

Vicky’s first look as Sam Manekshaw came out in 2019. He shared the picture on Twitter and wrote that the swashbuckling general and the first Field Marshal of India — Sam Manekshaw. He continued that he feels honoured and proud to be showing his journey on screen. He also wrote that remembering him on his death anniversary, he is embracing the new journey with Meghna Gulzar and Ronnie Screwvala. He tagged both of them and also the RSVP movies.

