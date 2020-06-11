Fatima Sana Shaikh Virtually Learns Kathak at Home, Watch Video

Fatima Sana Shaikh has not let homestay come in the way of catching up with a new dance form.

The Dangal actress has stepped up to use her time effectively and is taking Kathak lessons virtually. She showed a glimpse of the new dance form on her Instagram stories recently. In her rendition, she did a small variation in her dance with ghungroo tied to her feet. The actress has been giving her devotion to the craft and her expressions and legwork is proof of it.

Fatima was last seen in 2018 film Thugs of Hindostan. The film had Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif in main roles.

Fatima will next be seen in the upcoming dark anthology comedy film Ludo directed by Anurag Basu. The film has an ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, Pearle Maneyand and Rohit Suresh Saraf.

Fatima also has Bhoot Police in her kitty. The film is said to be a comedy horror and is written and directed by Pavan Kirpalani. Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal are also part of the main cast. The film was to go on floors in August 2019.

Apart from this, the 28-year-old actress will be seen in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The upcoming family comedy is directed by Abhishek Sharma and jointly bankrolled by Shariq Patel and Subhash. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles. The film went on floors, January this year.

