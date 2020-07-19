Fatima Sana Shaikh Wanted Sanya Malhotra to Accept Their Link up Rumours for This Reason

Rumours have been rife that Dangal co-stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra are dating each other. While Fatima had earlier laughed off such news saying, "Just because we are good friends, they assumed the worst," now, in a latest interview with Filmfare, the actress revealed what she spoke to Sanya about when their link up rumours were spreading.

Fatima admitted that she wanted Sanya to accept their rumoured relationship to "see people’s reactions".

During an interview, Fatima stressed they are just friends while adding, "Suddenly, out of nowhere there is this rumour that Sanya and I are dating. I have no issues. I’m pro everybody, liking whoever they want. We are best friends. Just that we are constantly together. But I told Sanya that we should just accept to see people’s reactions. Some people get shaken up that a girl can love another girl.”

On how her parents reacted to dating rumours with Sanya, Fatima said, "They did not read it. But parents think differently."

Sanya and Fatima have remained good friends all this while. Asked about three things that she learnt from Sanya, Fatima had earlier said, "I have learnt a lot from her. For one, Sanya likes to keep everything clean. While she is an introvert and I am an extrovert, I learnt to hold myself back at times. I also learnt a lot from her dedication to work."

On the movies front, Sanya is awaiting the release of Shakuntala Devi on OTT on July 31.

Fatima's Ludo, directed by Anurag Basu, is also set for digital premiere on Netflix soon.

Ludo is an anthology film and Fatima's part co-stars her alongside Rajkummar Rao.