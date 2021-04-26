Fatima Sana Shaikh Was Punched By a Man After She Slapped Him For Touching Her

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh recently revealed a horrific incident that she had to go through. In an interview, Fatima talked about her father being a constant support to her. She opened up about the incident in which her father chased a man after he punched her.

Talking to a leading daily, Fatima recounted that one day when she was returning from the gym, a man started staring at her. She said that she confronted the man and asked him why he was staring at her. She added that he said that it was his wish and even urged her to hit him. After indulging in a verbal spat, the man touched her face.

“I slapped him, he punched me. I blacked out. Of course, I called my father first and informed him about the incident. He came with two-three other men. You know how fathers are. That man ran into a street. My father, my brother, and their friends went all, ‘kaun tha jo meri beti ko haath lagaya? (Who touched my daughter)'"

Fatima recently also opened up about being in toxic relationships. The actress has previously opened up about facing casting couch in Bollywood as well.

On the work front, Fatima was last seen in Ajeeb Daastans in a segment titled Majnu, directed by Shashank Khaitan. The short film also starred Jaideep Ahlawat and Armaan Ralhan. Ajeeb Daastans also contains segments directed by Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani. Ajeeb Daastaans also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah and Manav Kaul in lead roles.

