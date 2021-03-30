Fatima Sana Shaikh Receives Homemade Food from Anil Kapoor in Home Quarantine

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh recently tested positive for Covid and is currently quarantined. At such a time, her co-star Anil Kapoor made quite a sweet gesture.

Taking to Instagram Fatima thanked her co-star for the homemade food that he sent her way as she wrote tagging him, “@anilskapoor You are the best!!! Thank you for sending this amazing ghar ka khaana ❤️" Under the photo of all the food boxes from co-star, she also wrote, “Yuummmmm".

On Monday, she had taken to Instagram and informed that she is following all the health and safety protocols after contracting the virus. “I have tested positive for COVID-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself. Thank you for all your wishes and concerns. Please stay safe guys,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, the actress had wrapped the shoot for her untitled film with Anil in Rajasthan as she had shared some post wrap photos. Anil was also seen celebrating her birthday on the sets of their film in Rajasthan earlier.

She was last seen in Anurag Basu’s 2020 crime comedy Ludo and Manoj Bajpayee-led Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which had a theatrical release.