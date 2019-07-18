Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Pictures from Her Macau Holiday Will Give You Major Travel Goals

Fatima Sana Shaikh is currently holidaying with her father in Macau and how! The Dangal actor has been sharing several stunning images from her picturesque vacation on Instagram, much to the envy of her 2 million followers.

She’s been doing it all—visiting art galleries, museums, casinos, eating delicious food, cruising through the sea and taking Venetian style gondola rides under bridges.

Sharing a picture of herself posing in front of a plate full of good-looking food, she wrote, “Kyunki, Dusre ke plate main kya hai. Jaan na zaroori hai Had the yummiest lunch at the Golden peacock today .”

Sharing another from a hotel lobby in which she’s wearing a flowing scarlet dress, she wrote, “Drama bohot karti hu main .”

Check out other photos from her Macau vacation here:

Fatima is a frequent traveller, trotting across the globe whenever she can make time and clicking stunning pictures all the while. Her most recent trip was to Turkey.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, she was last seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindostan, which tanked at the box office last year.

She will next star alongside Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal in horror comedy Bhoot Police. Directed by Pavan Kripalani, it will reportedly go on floors next month.

Speculations are rife that Fatima could also feature in Anurag Basu’s forthcoming film Ludo, which reportedly will have a stellar cast, including Vidya Balan, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi and Aditya Roy Kapur.

