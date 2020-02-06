Fatima Sana Shaikh Shares New Look With Rajkummar Rao From Ludo
In the new still from Anurag Basu's Ludo, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Rajkummar Rao can be seen riding an e-rickshaw together.
Image Courtesy: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram
Very little is known about Anurag Basu's upcoming film titled Ludo. Earlier, Rajkummar Rao had shared two contrasting appearances of his role in the film which had left fans very confused.
Now, his co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh has shared another new look from the film of herself alongside Rajkummar Rao and this one is even more different from the last two. In the picture shared on Instagram, Rao and Shaikh can be seen sitting together in an e-rickshaw. The clothing and hairstyle of the two suggest that their characters belong to a middle-class background.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, at the turn of the year, Rajkummar had shared two pictures of his appearance from Ludo. In one of the pictures he could be seen dressed up as a girl and in another he could be seen wearing casual clothes sitting on top of a bike.
View this post on Instagram
Ludo's cast will also include Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Pankaj Tripathi among others. The film is scheduled to release on April 24.
