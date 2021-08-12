Fans' Favourite Couple Coming to Bigg Boss OTT. Guess Who?

Reality TV show Bigg Boss is being broadcast on the OTT platform this year first before it eventually comes on TV. However, just like the TV version, the OTT one, too, has generated excitement since the first day of its launch. From fun and entertainment to drama and fights, the show has it all. Karan Johar is hosting the OTT version of the show. The first ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ of this season of Bigg Boss is about to come and the creators have started making preparations for it.

Recently, Voot shared some information about “Weekend ka War" on its official Instagram handle. The caption of the post said that the first ‘Sunday Ka Vaar’ of Bigg Boss OTT is going to be very entertaining as the favourite Jodi of Bigg Boss will make an appearance on the show. It asked the audience to guess who the jodhi was. In the post, a shadow image has been shared and the fans were quick to guess that the couple was actually their favourite ‘Sidnaaz’. The post received a lot of comments, with most of the people writing ‘Sidnaaz’ in one way or another.

After the success of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill became a household name in India. Besides, her friendship with Sidharth Shukla also garnered the duo a lot of popularity. During the show, Shehnaaz even confessed her feelings for Sidharth and their friendship has remained in headlines ever since. However, the fans feel that the two are in a relationship. As far as Bigg Boss OTT is concerned, the makers gave the task of breaking the existing connections and making new ones. Divya Agarwal did not have a connection with anyone in the house from the beginning of the show. She had to break a jodhi and make her own to save herself from being evicted. Divya succeeded in convincing Zeeshan to break his connection with Urfi.

