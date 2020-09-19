Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed's Reunion Gets Zindagi Gulzar Hai Fans Super Excited

Pakistani romance drama, starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, has been one of the most viewed TV shows across the globe. The show received immense love and popularity from Indian audiences as well. Fawad’s chemistry with Sanam was the highlight of the show.

While the romantic drama ended in 2013, it still enjoys a massive fan following. Now, the news of the duo coming together has left their fans super excited. Sanam and Fawad will be seen together in another show. However, the appearance will be virtual.

Fawad is coming back with a new show Our Gues Tonight on 23 News, where he will be seen talking to Fahad Mustafa and Sanam Saeed online.

The Pakistani actress has shared the promo of the show on her Instagram account and wrote, "Guessing games are my favourite!️ Watch @23news.tv’s brand new show “Our Guess Tonight” with #FawadKhan featuring #FahadMustafa and #SanamSaeed only on #23News’ IGTV and Youtube channel, this Friday evening at 5 PM! @fawadkhan81 @sanammody @mustafafahad26”.

The promo shows Fahad giving some clue about the games, while Sanam can be seen making the guess. From the look of it, Fawad appears to be the host of the upcoming show. As soon as the actress shared the promo, fans started dropping comments on the post. Taking to the comment section, a fan wrote, "Can't wait to see you and Fawad together". Another fan commented, "Zindagi Gulzar Hai.️ Pls do work again together.... Sanam and Fawad...."

Fawad played the role of Zaroon in the popular show, while Sanam was seen as Kashaf Zaroon. Apart from their chemistry, the show was also known for its progressive story. Fawad has also worked in Bollywood, with his debut film Khoobsurat completing six years recently. The film is a romantic comedy starring Sonam Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah and Kirron Kher.

The actor became an overnight sensation and gained a huge fan following after the release of the movie. He also featured in Shakun Batra’s directorial Kapoor & Sons. His last Bollywood outing was an extended cameo role in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.