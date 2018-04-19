English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fawad Khan Celebrates Wife Sadaf Khan's Birthday; Mahira Khan Attends The Celebration
The likes of Faraz Manan, musician Goher Mumtaz and his wife, actor Anam and Urwa Hocane were also snapped at the event.
Image: A file photo of Fawad Khan and Sadaf Khan
Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan have often delighted viewers with their onscreen chemistry and offscreen camaraderie. Fawad, who celebrated his wife Sadaf Khan's birthday on Wednesday, had a mini Humsafar reunion with his co-actor Mahira Khan. The actor threw a surprise party for his wife at his residence in Lahore, Pakistan.
Credit: @Paperazzi Magazine
Credit: @Paperazzi Magazine
The actor married his high school sweetheart in the year 2005. The two are now parents to Aayaan and Elayna.
Credit: @BizmaX TV ®
The likes of Faraz Manan, musician Goher Mumtaz and his wife, actor Anam and Urwa Hocane were also snapped at the event.
Credit: @HELLO! Pakistan
Fawad and Mahira are currently working together in the upcoming film Maula Jatt 2.
On the Bollywood front, while Mahira made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, Fawad has so far appeared in three Bollywood films including Khoobsurat, Kapoor and Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Also Watch
Credit: @Paperazzi Magazine
Credit: @Paperazzi Magazine
The actor married his high school sweetheart in the year 2005. The two are now parents to Aayaan and Elayna.
Credit: @BizmaX TV ®
The likes of Faraz Manan, musician Goher Mumtaz and his wife, actor Anam and Urwa Hocane were also snapped at the event.
Credit: @HELLO! Pakistan
Fawad and Mahira are currently working together in the upcoming film Maula Jatt 2.
On the Bollywood front, while Mahira made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, Fawad has so far appeared in three Bollywood films including Khoobsurat, Kapoor and Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Also Watch
-
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Asus Zenfone Max Pro Set For April 23 Launch: All we Know so Far
- Exclusive | Manika Batra Targets Asian Games Glory After Winning Four Medals at CWG 2018
- Throwback Thursday: When Sanjay Dutt Said He'd Marry Madhuri Dixit If Given an Option
- Throwback Thursday: When Aishwarya Rai's Response To 'If She Still Lives With Her Parents' Won Hearts
- India Loses USD 22 Billion a Year in Peak Traffic Hours in 4 Indian Cities: Uber