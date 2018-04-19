GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Fawad Khan Celebrates Wife Sadaf Khan's Birthday; Mahira Khan Attends The Celebration

The likes of Faraz Manan, musician Goher Mumtaz and his wife, actor Anam and Urwa Hocane were also snapped at the event.

News18.com

Updated:April 19, 2018, 1:21 PM IST
Image: A file photo of Fawad Khan and Sadaf Khan
Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan have often delighted viewers with their onscreen chemistry and offscreen camaraderie. Fawad, who celebrated his wife Sadaf Khan's birthday on Wednesday, had a mini Humsafar reunion with his co-actor Mahira Khan. The actor threw a surprise party for his wife at his residence in Lahore, Pakistan.

The actor married his high school sweetheart in the year 2005. The two are now parents to Aayaan and Elayna.

The likes of Faraz Manan, musician Goher Mumtaz and his wife, actor Anam and Urwa Hocane were also snapped at the event.

Fawad and Mahira are currently working together in the upcoming film Maula Jatt 2.

On the Bollywood front, while Mahira made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, Fawad has so far appeared in three Bollywood films including Khoobsurat, Kapoor and Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

