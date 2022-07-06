Fawad Khan Makes Much-Awaited Ms Marvel Debut, Netizens Drool Over His Voice, Call Him 'Coolest Freedom Fighter'

After a long, long wait, Fawad Khan finally makes in MCU debut with Ms Marvel’s penultimate episode. The Pakistani actor’s involvement in the show was confirmed last year however all details regarding his character were kept under wraps. Now, the actor has finally made his appearance and desi Twitter has erupted with joy. Before his full-fledged role in the fifth episode, we got a small glimpse of him when Kamala was going through old family photos. He is revealed to be Kamala’s great-grandfather Hasan.

The fifth episode takes us back to the post-partition era, along with Kamala, where we see how Hasan met Aisha, Kamala’s great-grandmother and a Clandestine. Fawad plays a freedom fighter in the episode. Netizens couldn’t hold their excitement on seeing Fawad and are drooling over his presence. One user wrote, “India partition scene was heartbreaking, and #MsMarvel captured it with all the dignity in episode 5. And #FawadKhan thankyou for coming on my screen after so long.”

India partition scene was heartbreaking, and #MsMarvel captured it with all the dignity in episode 5. And #FawadKhan thankyou for coming on my screen after so long. — sky. (@shiptothesky) July 6, 2022

Another fan wrote, “#FawadKhan saying “hum leke rhege Aazadi, Jor se bolo Aazadi” while playing an Indian freedom fighter against the oppressive British regime just might be the Best thing from MCU for a long time. Luv the Indian representation & the talks about partician #msmarvel #MissMarvel #MCU”

#FawadKhan saying "hum leke rhege Aazadi, Jor se bolo Aazadi" while playing an Indian freedom fighter against the oppressive British regime just might be the Best thing from MCU for a long time. Luv the Indian representation & the talks about partician #msmarvel #MissMarvel #MCU pic.twitter.com/IhAlRRkHbM — piyush (@itsme_literally) July 6, 2022

six years since his last role and Fawad Khan is still fine as fuck #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/8RrnmO1yi1 — Advit (@rebelmooned) July 6, 2022

#MsMarvel episode 5 while being fucking amazing and heart wrenching was very short and Fawad Khan was one of the highlights of the episodes which i love very much and kamal being the trail of stars her nani followed my god- possibly the best and my favourite MCU Disney plus show. pic.twitter.com/S417OqYSZ0 — this user is watching Ms Marvel (@underooswebsss) July 6, 2022

We all can agree that fawad khan in ms marvel episode 5 is just #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/CQ2CD3qHC5 — z (@reblmoon) July 6, 2022

Fawad Khan has to be the coolest freedom fighter ever #MsMarvel — ansh (@michaelnotscoot) July 6, 2022

Fawad had confirmed his role in Ms Marvel last year. Speaking with Film Companion, Fawad said, “Yeah, I am. Woh toh main deny nahi kar sakta, ab toh main jhooth nahi bol sakta, woh toh unhone khud news laga di hai (I can’t deny that or lie about it because they have put out the news themselves).”

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar also made his MCU debut with the fourth episode of Ms Marvel, however, his role was short-lived just like Fawad’s. He played Waleed in the series, the leader of the Red Daggers, who helped Kamala understand her family heritage.

Ms Marvel starring Iman Vellani, MMatt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Rish Shah, Nimra Bucha, Samina Ahmad, Fawad Khan and Aramis Knight among others is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

