Fawad Khan's The Legend of Maula Jatt Outperforms Indian Films at US, UK Box Office

Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God and Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu, two Bollywood offerings this week, have achieved moderate success at the box office. The Indian box office performance of Ram Setu is still encouraging, but it lacks the steam abroad compared to other Diwali releases. It’s interesting to note that a Pakistani movie, The Legend of Maula Jatt, starring Fawad Khan, has beaten both of them at the US and UK box office.

The Legend of Maula Jatt was released two weeks ago and has raked in more than PKR 100 crore ($37 crore), making it the highest-grossing Pakistani movie of all time. Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Humaima Malik also featured in the movie.

Top Showsha Video

According to a report by Dawn, The Legend of Maula Jatt made $46,825 on its thirteenth day (October 27) from 56 screens in the UK, well surpassing the earnings of the two Bollywood films. Both Thank God, starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, and Ram Setu, starring Akshay Kumar, made $19,472 and $16,595 respectively from 83 and 95 screens on the same day. This is true even though it had only been three days following the release of both films.

However, in the US, there wasn’t as much of a difference between Maula Jatt’s earnings and those of Bollywood movies. On October 27, Thank God did business for $40,358 in the North American market (US-Canada), while Ram Setu earned $48,330 and Maula Jatt made $56,586.

The 1979 Pakistani movie Maula Jatt, which is regarded as a cult masterpiece, was rebooted as The Legend of Maula Jatt. Bilal Lashari is the film’s director and is produced in the Punjabi language. It is Fawad’s first substantial part in a movie since the Bollywood hit Kapoor & Sons in 2015.

Read all the Latest Movies News here