English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Feature Films Sans Entertainment will Never Get Due Treatment in India, Says Filmmaker Devashish Makhija
Filmmaker Devashish Makhija talks about entertainment industry, says 'It is difficult to survive in the Indian film industry if a film does not carry strong entertainment value.'
File photo of Indian filmmaker Devashish Makhija.
Loading...
It is difficult to survive in the Indian film industry if a film does not carry strong entertainment value, says filmmaker Devashish Makhija who started his movie journey as a research associate and assistant director on Black Friday and then moved on to making feature films like Oonga and Ajji.
For his latest feature Bhonsle, Makhija had to struggle for long four years to find producers and distributors for the film.
"As Bhonsle involved a lot of social cultural problems, nobody wanted to risk their money. And in India, people want entertainment. If a film does not give entertainment, why would even producers invest in something which does not guarantee them huge profit?
"My kind of films (content-driven feature films without entertainment) have been struggling for a long time to get equal treatment like a Bollywood commercial film and they will never get due treatment," the director told IANS in Dharamshala.
In the two-hour long film, actor Manoj Bajpayee plays Bhonsle, a terminally-ill local policeman, retired against his will, who finds himself forging an unlikely companionship with a 23-year-old North Indian girl and her little brother, while the raging conflict destroying the world around them reaches his doorstep, giving him one last battle worth fighting for.
Apart from focusing on Manoj's character, the film also deals with issues of migration and rape culture in India.
Why did he decide to experiment with different narratives in a single film?
"Life, especially in India, is really hard. We are surrounded with so many problems. Every state is dealing with some kind of issue. I know I mixed two stories in one film and talked about different issues, but I really wanted to convey those issues to people.
"If I made just a film on social problems, nobody would turn up. So I tried to mix those issues in a dramatic story line," he added.
After travelling to Busan International Film Festival and MAMI, Bhonsle was screened at the ongoing Dharamshala International Film Festival.
For his latest feature Bhonsle, Makhija had to struggle for long four years to find producers and distributors for the film.
"As Bhonsle involved a lot of social cultural problems, nobody wanted to risk their money. And in India, people want entertainment. If a film does not give entertainment, why would even producers invest in something which does not guarantee them huge profit?
"My kind of films (content-driven feature films without entertainment) have been struggling for a long time to get equal treatment like a Bollywood commercial film and they will never get due treatment," the director told IANS in Dharamshala.
In the two-hour long film, actor Manoj Bajpayee plays Bhonsle, a terminally-ill local policeman, retired against his will, who finds himself forging an unlikely companionship with a 23-year-old North Indian girl and her little brother, while the raging conflict destroying the world around them reaches his doorstep, giving him one last battle worth fighting for.
Apart from focusing on Manoj's character, the film also deals with issues of migration and rape culture in India.
Why did he decide to experiment with different narratives in a single film?
"Life, especially in India, is really hard. We are surrounded with so many problems. Every state is dealing with some kind of issue. I know I mixed two stories in one film and talked about different issues, but I really wanted to convey those issues to people.
"If I made just a film on social problems, nobody would turn up. So I tried to mix those issues in a dramatic story line," he added.
After travelling to Busan International Film Festival and MAMI, Bhonsle was screened at the ongoing Dharamshala International Film Festival.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Babar Azam Surpasses Virat Kohli to Set New T20I Record
- In Pics: Alia, Ranbir, Karan & More Had a Blast at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali Party
- How Bollywood Films Intimate Scenes and Why It Leaves Room for Sexual Harassment
- 'Maybe I Don't Fit Constantine's Current Style of Play,' Says Soosairaj After India Snub
- Delhi Pollution - Top 5 CNG Cars to Buy in India: Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Alto and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...