February 2022 is Packed With Films Starring Suriya, Sivakarthikeyan and Vijay Sethupathi

Post Jai Bhim's success, fans are eagerly waiting to see what Suriya’s 40th film has to offer.

Entertainment Bureau

The year 2021 has been full of blockbusters for Indian cinema, especially for Tollywood. The new year begins with Ajith Kumar’s upcoming family-action drama Valimai, set to premiere on the occasion of Pongal. Directed by H Vinoth, the film is produced by Boney Kapoor and has been in production for nearly two years now.

Speaking about upcoming films of big Tollywood stars, February is packed with action, comedy, romance, and thriller films.

First in the line is Suriya’s upcoming action thriller drama Etharkum Thuninthavan, to be released on February 4, 2022. Post Jai Bhim’s success, fans are eagerly waiting to see what Suriya’s 40th film has to offer.

With the release date of Etharkum Thuninthavan set on February 4, the makers of action-comedy drama Don, starring Sivakarthikeyan helmed by Cibi Chakaravarthi, moved their release date to February 18. The film was earlier supposed to premiere on February 11 ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Third in the row is action-thriller FIR, starring Vishnu Vishal, which will also be released in February, the makers have officially announced. The date is not yet fixed but sources revealed that February 11 is being considered.

Adding to the list, director Vignesh Shivan has pushed the release date of his upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu. The romantic drama starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha was set to hit the theatres during the Christmas weekend initially. However, since it’s a romantic drama, the director changed his mind and said the film will be a perfect treat for moviegoers during Valentine’s Day and thus the film’s release date has been pushed by a couple of months.

So, as of now, the upcoming films of three leading actors — Surya, Sivakarthikeyan, and Vijay Sethupathi — are set to release in February.

first published:December 08, 2021, 13:34 IST