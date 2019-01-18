English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Feel Blessed Being Part of 'Dream Girl': Nushrat Bharucha
Nushrat says she feels blessed being a part of the quirky comedy film Dream Girl, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana.
A file photo of Nushrat Bharucha.
Actress Nushrat Bharucha, who was last seen on-screen in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, says she feels blessed being a part of the quirky comedy film Dream Girl, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana.
On being a part of Dream Girl, Nushrat said: "I like this quirky comedy space a lot. Ayushmann is of course really good at picking these kind of films. I am really blessed being part of 'Dream Girl' because that film's script is really funny and quirky."
Talking about her forthcoming film Turram Khan, Nushrat said: "I am working in 'Turram Khan' with Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao. It's like a dream combination. I wanted to work with them from many years and finally, I am working with them."
Nushrat was interacting with the media at Lions Gold Awards 2019 on Thursday in Mumbai. She was awarded Best Actress in a Negative Role for Sonu Ke Titu....
The last she won a Lions Gold Award was for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, in the Best Actor in a Comic Role category.
"Now, they have given me an award for best actor in a negative role for my performance in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. So, I am really happy that they have seen the fact that we work really."
As an actor, Nushrat's desire is to see her films releasing on consecutive Fridays.
"That will be quite cool to have," she said.
