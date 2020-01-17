Feel Fortunate That Javed Akhtar is My Father, Says Farhan Akhtar
Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar says he feels fortunate and proud that he is celebrated writer-lyricist Javed Akhtars son. He adds that he learned many things about life and work from his father.
Asked what his best memory with his father was, Farhan said: "When you really love and respect a human being then it is very difficult to point out one best memory. I feel fortunate that he is my father. I have learnt a lot from him about life, work, relationships, culture, etiquettes and languages. I will keep learning from him, so I couldn't have asked for a better person to be my father."
Farhan was interacting with the media at a photo exhibition that showcased the life of Javed Akhtar on the occasion of the latter's 75th birthday on Wednesday in Mumbai.
Talking about his feeling after visiting the photo exhibition, Farhan said: "He is very respected and also loved as a human being, I am really happy that a photo exhibition has been inaugurated on his life and times."
Asked if he felt nostalgic after seeing his pictures with his father from his childhood days, he said: "When I saw these pictures with him (Javed Akhtar), then it took me back to that time and it reminded me of my childhood. There are few pictures where Zoya and I are sitting on his lap, so it brought back memories of that photo shoot in our house. It was a different time. It makes you feel good."
On film front, Farhan Akhtar will next be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's "Toofan" along with Mrunal Thakur. The film scheduled to release on October 2.
