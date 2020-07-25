Feel Free of My Demons: Demi Lovato on Her Journey Since Drug Overdose

Demi Lovato says she has brought a whirlwind change in her life as she reflected back on her 2018 drug overdose incident. Lovato recently announced her engagement to actor Max Ehrich, whom she had started dating four months ago.

In a statement posted on her Instagram page, the 27-year-old singer looked back on the "terrible day" when she suffered from a near-fatal drug overdose. "I'm so blessed to have one. It represents how the (doctors) at Cedars-Sinai saved my life. How my life has become something beyond my wildest dreams.

"Only 2 years after that terrible day, I'm engaged to the love of my life. I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons. Each and everyone," Lovato said. The singer further said that she "never thought this feeling was possible."

"And it's not just because I fell in love (although that didn't hurt), but because over the past 2 years, I've done more work on myself than I have in my entire life. "Things that used to keep me down for weeks or even months, pass like tropical storms because my relationship with God has provided me infinite security," she added.