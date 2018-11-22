English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Feel Happy Whenever Kareena Kapoor Calls Me Beautiful: Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are married since 2012. They have a son named Taimur.
Image credits: Yogen Shah
Actor Saif Ali Khan, who was last seen onscreen in Baazaar, says that he feels very happy whenever his actress wife Kareena Kapoor Khan calls him beautiful.
Saif was interacting with the media at the success party of Baazaar along with Chitrangada Singh, Abbas-Mustan, Nushrat Bharucha, Rohan Mehra, Nikhil Advani, Gauravv K Chawla, Milap Zaveri and Anannd Pandit here on Wednesday.
When asked about his reaction to the comments made by Kareena recently that both Saif and his daughter Sara from his former wife Amrita are a deadly combination of beauty and brains, he said, "I feel very happy whenever she calls me beautiful."
Reacting to the success of Baazar, he said, "I am actually really happy as Anand ji (Pandit - Producer) called me and said he wanted to have a small core celebration for the team. The film is also a slightly different themed film as it's not the regular movie. It's about the stock market which was different kind of and a brave subject."
Sara Ali Khan is soon going to make her Hindi film debut with Kedarnath. His little son Taimur Ali Khan has also wowed people with his adorable and cute looks.
Asked if the Pataudi trend is ruling the Internet, he said, "I don't know..I think the Pataudis are mainly to play cricket so, it would be Tagore trend if anything."
Kareena is entering a new space with her new radio show titled What Women Want while Saif is busy shooting for the second season of Sacred Games which will be aired on Netflix.
