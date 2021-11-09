'Made Me Feel Like Naagin Again': Urfi Javed Shares Pics in Shiny Two-piece

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has become one of the most popular celebrities on social media with her unusual fashion choice and bold photographs.

The actor recently shared a video wherein she is showing her outfit of the day. While sharing the video, she wrote, “See the video till the end to see the entire look!”

“This look made me feel like a Nagin,” she added.

IG Post Link:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CWAUDwioZHZ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Urfi has also given credit to all the people in the comments section for her look. The actor was seen wearing a nude colour two-piece and the video was shot inside a hotel in Mumbai. As soon as she posted the video on IG, within an hour, the video received a response from over 30,000 netizens.

In the response, many of her followers praised her look, whereas some trolled her. Many also made lewd comments about the way Urfi is fixing her dress in the video.

One person wrote, “Dressing right in front of the camera is the way to get cheap popularity.”

However, this is not the first time that the actor has been targeted on social media. Urfi is often trolled for her fashion sense. A few days ago, she said in an interview, “I don’t care what people think about me.”

Urfi Javed participated in Bigg Boss OTT, which was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. And while she was eliminated from the house very early, the actor gained huge popularity while she was there.

Urfi has more than one and a half million followers on Instagram. To keep her fans engaged, she regularly uploads glamorous photos and videos on Instagram.

Ekta Kapoor is currently preparing for the next season of the popular television drama Naagin. And people are making speculations that the video shared by Urfi with the caption gives a hint that she might be Ekta Kapoor’s new ‘Naagin’.

Urfi Javed started her acting career with the TV show Tedi Medi Family. After this, she made her mark by working in shows like Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhania, Naamkaran, Meri Durga, and Jiji Maa.

