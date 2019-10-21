Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Feel So Full in the Best Way but I’m Done, Says Kim Kardashian on Having More Babies

On the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian West opens up about the birth of her fourth child Psalm Ye and the changes it has brought to the family.

News18.com

Updated:October 21, 2019, 2:01 PM IST
Feel So Full in the Best Way but I’m Done, Says Kim Kardashian on Having More Babies
Image of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Psalm West, courtesy of Instagram

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West recently welcomed their fourth child, Psalm Ye through a surrogate on May 10th, 2019. The couple is also parents to North, Saint and Chicago West. On the recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the birth of baby Psalm was shown and Kim also talked about the changes his birth brought into their lives.

“Our surrogate is so amazing. She had the easiest delivery. She pushed literally maybe one time. Kourtney and Kanye were in the room with me,” said Kardashian.

“I feel so complete. I really do feel like four [kids] is the perfect number for me. I feel so full in the best way, but I’m done,” Kardashian said on the show.

Speaking to Scott Disick, the social media star talked about how much rapper husband Kanye West has 'stepped up' after Psalm's birth. “Things are definitely more chaotic like all the time, but I make it a serious point to spend time with him,” she said. “Kanye knows that I’ve had such anxiety with the new baby and everything going on. He’s stepped up so much and has been the most amazing dad, playing all the games with the kids and things like that.”

The new episode also showed Kim taking Psalm to dinner with the rest of their family where she talked about how he was named. She revealed how it was actually Kylie Jenner who was responsible for Psalm's name. “His name was going to Ye, but Kanye didn’t like Ye because Ye it doesn’t mean anything,” she said.

She added, “We looked up every name in the bible that had Ye in the beginning, and the only name was Yehezkel, and Kylie called at the last second and was like, ‘no!’ Pslam and Saint sound good together.”

Kim and Kanye also had a private vow-renewal ceremony on their fifth anniversary. “I think it’s so special that all four of our kids are here,” she said.

She added, “It’ll just be really sweet, and I’m excited that everyone is coming over,” Kim opened up about throwing the ceremony for her husband.

