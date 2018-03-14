GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Feel Sorry for What Happened, Says Aditya Narayan on Accident

PTI

Updated:March 14, 2018, 8:59 AM IST
Feel Sorry for What Happened, Says Aditya Narayan on Accident
Image courtesy: Official Instagram account
Mumbai: Bollywood singer Udit Narayan's son Aditya, who was arrested after he allegedly rammed his car into an autorickshaw, on Tuesday said it was an "unfortunate" accident and he was sorry about it.

Aditya (30), who was behind the wheel of a Mercedes, allegedly hit an autorickshaw on the Lokhandwala Back Road in suburban Andheri on Monday, leaving two persons injured. He is now out on bail.

"It was an unfortunate accident and I feel sorry for what had happened... Soon after the accident, I took the driver and a woman passenger in the auto rickshaw to Kokilaben Ambani hospital, where they are recuperating," Aditya said in a statement.

Rajkumar Palekar (64), the auto driver, and Surekha Shivekar (32), the passenger, were injured in the accident.
Aditya said that he would bear their medical expenses.

Based on the statement of Shivekar, Versova police registered a complaint against the actor-singer under sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. He was released on bail as the offences are bailable.

