Feel That Stigma Attached to This Disease is a Killer: Shrenu Parikh on Coronavirus Diagnosis

Actress Shrenu Parikh recently announced on social media that she had tested positive for coronavirus. Now, she has been discharged from the hospital after undergoing few days of treatment and will now quarantine at home.

In an interaction with a website, Shrenu opened up on the days leading up to her positive test result for Covid-19 and how she was living in denial till the time she was admitted to the general ward of the hospital and her brother had left her there alone for treatment, along with other patients.

Shrenu also spoke about the stigma attached to the viral infection adding that people 'lie about testing positive or even going for a test' because they are constantly thinking what people will say. "I have been flooded with messages, prayers and wishes, and I feel extremely grateful. I feel that the stigma attached to this disease is a killer. A lot of people feel, “Log kya kahenge (what will people say)”, and that it’s an embarrassment. That’s absolutely wrong; you are just another victim, like so many others across the world. My neighbours in Vadodara have been extremely supportive, and it makes a big difference," Shrenu said about her experience with Covid-19.

Shrenu has has tested positive for coronavirus recently and had revealed that she was shifted to a hospital in her hometown Vadodara, Gujarat on July 15.

As she recovers from Covid-19 at home, Shrenu's message for fans is ,"Just be responsible, as your fear, irresponsible behaviour or lying can cost someone his/ her life."