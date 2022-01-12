'Feeling Endless Sunshine': Actor Lahari Shari Shares Pics in Blue Sleeveless Dress

Actor B Lahari Sharma, famously known by her stage name Lahari Shari, appears predominantly in Telugu films and TV shows. She recently got the opportunity to spend an entire day with the father-son duo of Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya ahead of the release of their upcoming film Bagarraju.

The actor is quite famous among the Tollywood audience, and her Instagram page shows that her fashion sense is an inspiration for all those who want to try new styles and healthy lifestyles. She regularly shares her pictures and videos in different and stylish dresses at various locations.

Lahari has now shared pictures and videos in a long blue sleeveless dress. On Tuesday, the actor shared two pictures in the same dress, posing for the camera on a couch. She was wearing the dress designed by Adamo Designer’s Collective. Sharing the picture, she said that she is “Feeling the endless sunshine.”

Lahari has also shared a video of hers in the same dress. In the video, she can be seen walking by a pool, holding her dress while a Telugu song plays in the background.

Lahari has over 24,700 followers on Instagram. Her fans are commenting on the video and pictures posted. “You look like an angel,” said an Instagram user. Many also posted heart and fire emojis in the comment section of her Instagram posts.

Earlier, she shared her picture with actors Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna. She described her meeting with them as a dream coming true. The actor met the father-son duo ahead of the release of their film Bangarraju, which will hit the theatres on January 14, 2022.

Lahari Shari is a noted TV anchor and has also appeared in many movies, including the 2017 film Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Devarkonda.

