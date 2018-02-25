Feeling Unusually Uneasy: Big B Posts 'Intuitive' Tweet Hour Before Sridevi's Demise

T 2625 - न जाने क्यूँ , एक अजीब सी घबराहट हो रही है !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 24, 2018

OMG thats some weirdly correct tweet.#RIPSridevi😭😭😭 — Faizah Lubaba Shristy (@FaizahShristy) February 24, 2018

well the day before Amitabh was badly injured while shooting the film Coolie, actress Smita Patil has premonition about it. She phone called Amitabh before the accident and asked if he was ok because she was feeling weird. — 🇧🇩 Anik K.Gupta™🕉 (@BoyOfBengal) February 24, 2018

I’m shocked and very disturbed. I’ve lost a dear friend and the industry has lost a true legend. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I feel the pain with them #RIPSridev ... you will be missed. — Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) February 25, 2018

There was an outpouring of grief from celebrities on Twitter soon after news broke of Sridevi’s untimely demise. But one tweet by Amitabh Bachchan, posted hours before reports of the veteran actor’s demise, stood out.At 1:15am, Bachchan tweeted that he was feeling an “unusual unease”.Around 3am, reports started trickling in of Sridevi’s death due to cardiac arrest in Dubai. Soon, Twitterati began pointing towards the eerie coincidence.Sridevi, who was married to producer Boney Kapoor, reportedly died due to cardiac arrest late in the night in Dubai, where she had gone to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding. While some of the family members returned from Dubai after the wedding, Sridevi, Boney and Khushi stayed back.A versatile actor, Sridevi made her Bollywood debut in 1978 with "Solva Sawan". But it was only after five years with Jeetendra-starrer "Himmatwala" that she gained commercial success. Her beguiling eyes, scintillating screen presence and acting prowess soon made her one of the most sought-after artistes in the Hindi film industry.While films like "Mawaali" (1983), "Tohfa" (1984), "Mr India" (1987) and "Chandni" (1989) kept her at the top in the box-office game, her outings like "Sadma" (1983), "ChaalBaaz" (1989), "Lamhe" (1991), and "Gumrah" (1993) earned her critical acclaim.She went on a hiatus for 15 years after starring in home production — "Judaai" — co-starring her brother-in-law Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar. It was director Gauri Shinde's "English Vinglish" in 2012 that marked Sridevi's comeback.Her nuanced performance as a middle-class woman, learning to speak English to feel accepted by her family, won accolades, and the film was also a commercial success.Last year, she was seen in revenge-drama — "Mom" — opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna. She shot for a special appearance in superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film — "Zero" — which releases in December.Superstar Rajinikanth tweeted on Sunday morning that he had lost a friend and the industry had lost a legend."I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day. RIP," tweeted Priyanka Chopra, alongside a still of Sridevi from her superhit film "Mr India".Comedian Johnny Lever, while expressing grief, sent prayers to the late actor's family, which includes husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Khushi and Janhvi."Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about #Sridevi Ji. My prayers and condolences to the family," he tweeted."Really Shocked and disturbed to hear that Sridevi Maam is no more. #RIP #Sridevi," wrote actor Sidharth.Cameron Bailey, Artistic Director, Toronto International Film Festival, tweeted, "Shocked to hear of the passing of Indias legendary Sridevi. Honoured to have been in her presence in 2012 when she visited Toronto for English Vinglish. She made countless millions fall in love with her characters."