Feeling Unusually Uneasy: Big B Posts 'Intuitive' Tweet Hour Before Sridevi's Demise

Veteran actor Sridevi passed away around 3am after suffering cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a wedding.

News18.com

Updated:February 25, 2018, 10:27 AM IST
A still from the movie Inquilaab. (Image: TV Grab)
New Delhi: There was an outpouring of grief from celebrities on Twitter soon after news broke of Sridevi’s untimely demise. But one tweet by Amitabh Bachchan, posted hours before reports of the veteran actor’s demise, stood out.

At 1:15am, Bachchan tweeted that he was feeling an “unusual unease”.



Around 3am, reports started trickling in of Sridevi’s death due to cardiac arrest in Dubai. Soon, Twitterati began pointing towards the eerie coincidence.








Sridevi, who was married to producer Boney Kapoor, reportedly died due to cardiac arrest late in the night in Dubai, where she had gone to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding. While some of the family members returned from Dubai after the wedding, Sridevi, Boney and Khushi stayed back.

A versatile actor, Sridevi made her Bollywood debut in 1978 with "Solva Sawan". But it was only after five years with Jeetendra-starrer "Himmatwala" that she gained commercial success. Her beguiling eyes, scintillating screen presence and acting prowess soon made her one of the most sought-after artistes in the Hindi film industry.

RIP Sridevi

While films like "Mawaali" (1983), "Tohfa" (1984), "Mr India" (1987) and "Chandni" (1989) kept her at the top in the box-office game, her outings like "Sadma" (1983), "ChaalBaaz" (1989), "Lamhe" (1991), and "Gumrah" (1993) earned her critical acclaim.

She went on a hiatus for 15 years after starring in home production — "Judaai" — co-starring her brother-in-law Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar. It was director Gauri Shinde's "English Vinglish" in 2012 that marked Sridevi's comeback.

Her nuanced performance as a middle-class woman, learning to speak English to feel accepted by her family, won accolades, and the film was also a commercial success.

Last year, she was seen in revenge-drama — "Mom" — opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna. She shot for a special appearance in superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film — "Zero" — which releases in December.

Superstar Rajinikanth tweeted on Sunday morning that he had lost a friend and the industry had lost a legend.



"I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day. RIP," tweeted Priyanka Chopra, alongside a still of Sridevi from her superhit film "Mr India".

Comedian Johnny Lever, while expressing grief, sent prayers to the late actor's family, which includes husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Khushi and Janhvi.

"Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about #Sridevi Ji. My prayers and condolences to the family," he tweeted.

"Really Shocked and disturbed to hear that Sridevi Maam is no more. #RIP #Sridevi," wrote actor Sidharth.

Cameron Bailey, Artistic Director, Toronto International Film Festival, tweeted, "Shocked to hear of the passing of Indias legendary Sridevi. Honoured to have been in her presence in 2012 when she visited Toronto for English Vinglish. She made countless millions fall in love with her characters."

Edited by: Puja Menon
