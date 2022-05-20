Feels Like Home First Poster: Preet Kammani, Mihir Ahuja, Dolly Singh Prepare To Take You Back To College

Featuring a couple of young stars including Preet Kammani, Vishnu Kaushal, Mihir Ahuja and Anshuman Malhotra, the upcoming Lionsgate drama Feels Like Home is sure to take you back to your college days. With their third original creation, Lionsgate Play is bringing together a whirlwind of emotions and friendship resulting in a big dose of ‘a bromantic hangover’.

The series is a launda (boy) comedy, with 4 boys through parties, emotions, fights, drama and all the epic things that happen when you put 4 young boys together. Set to release on 10th June 2022, the series also stars Himika Bose and Inayat Sood in pivotal roles. The show is promising to take you on a fascinating journey in a real, funny, and sometimes ridiculous way. The web show is touted to be a fall-of-your-seat comedy.

With the show announcement, Lionsgate Play gives a sneak peek with the first poster – it is definitely a nostalgic one that makes you reminisce about your college days. A thematic preview video with Jugaadu Nadeem A.K.A. Nadeem Dalvi, played by Gopal Datt was released. He plays a smug make-do realtor who finds the four boys a house. Lionsgate Play has created intrigue with fun elements as part of the first look making audiences want more. The trailer that is soon to hit the audiences, will dive more into the show.

Sharing his excitement over the third original series of the platform, Rohit Jain, MD, South Asia and Networks – Emerging Markets Asia said, “From stories of an urban family to a college drama and now a bromantic hangover of four boys from Delhi – Lionsgate continues to create compelling stories for its audiences. We are delighted to bring Feels Like Home; this uber-cool series featuring budding young talent navigating a rollercoaster journey that will resonate with all with a slice of nostalgia. As we expand our slate of Indian originals across genres, we aim to bring more local stories to a global audience whilst driving familiarity and personal connection.”

On the show’s exciting take on how youngsters deal with what life throws at them, director Sahir Raza said, “In this space, there are very few shows that manage to go beyond just the coming of age narrative. With FLH’s stellar cast and crew that is what I think we have managed. Lionsgate as a platform has helped and pushed us to hit that potential that the scripts had. Whether we have delivered on the promise successfully or not is for the audience to judge.”

Helmed by Sahir Raza, and written by Parikshit Joshi, Chiranjeevi Bajpayee, Gauri Pandit, and Sidhanta Mathur, Feels Like Home promises to take the viewers on a laughter ride.

