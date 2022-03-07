'Feels Like I’m a Newcomer': Genelia D'Souza On his Big Screen Comeback After 10 Years

Genelia D’Souza is all-set for a big-screen comeback with a forthcoming Telugu film. Kireeti, the son of former Karnataka minister and prominent industrialist Gali Janardhan Reddy, will play the lead in the untitled film. Radha Krishna will helm the Telugu-Kannada multilingual film.

Genelia will play a significant part in the film, which marks her comeback to south cinema after 10 years. Ravichandra, a veteran Kannada actor, will also appear in the film. As the female lead, Sreeleela will be paired with Kireeti. The Radha Krishna directorial will be produced by Sai Korrapati under the Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram banner.

The yet-to-be-titled film was recently launched with much pomp and show. Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli was a special guest at the launch of the film. The occasion was also graced by Karnataka’s political who’s who. makers shared clips from the launch event, and Genelia, along with the rest of the team, looked stunning as ever.

“It’s been 10 years since I was away from acting. Finally, I am back with this movie,” said Genelia, talking about her re-entry. Further, “It’s a very special project. Good luck with the acting debut of Kireeti. The film has a great producer and a wonderful cast. It feels like I’m a newcomer, as coming back to sets after ages and working with this young team,” she concluded.

Genelia also announced her comeback in an Instagram post. She wrote, “And today marks my re-entry into south films, a place I call home away from home. Thank you so much Sai Korrapati Ji, Radhakrishna Reddyji for thinking of me for this special part. I wish you all the best Kireeti on your debut and am happy to be part of your debut film.”

The clapboard for the first take of the unnamed film was sounded on Friday by director SS Rajamouli. The producers then introduced Kireeti in a teaser.

