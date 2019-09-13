Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Feels Like Yesterday, Says Sonakshi Sinha on Completing 9 Years in Bollywood

Sonakshi made her debut in the 2010 film Dabangg.

IANS

Updated:September 13, 2019, 3:57 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Feels Like Yesterday, Says Sonakshi Sinha on Completing 9 Years in Bollywood
Image: Instagram
Loading...

It's been nine-years in the industry for actress Sonakshi Sinha, who says she does not know where the time flew because it "feels like just yesterday".

Sonakshi made her debut in the 2010 film "Dabangg", where she was paired opposite superstar Salman Khan.

The 32-year-old actress took to her Instagram stories and penned down a heart warming note on her journey.

"Nine years back, 10th September 2010, was the day 'Dabangg' released which means it was the day I started this amazing journey of being an actor and being able to entertain you all. Honestly, I don't even know where all this time flew because it feels like just yesterday," she wrote.

sonakshi

Sonakshi, daughter of actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, has also starred in films such as Rowdy Rathore, Son of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera and Akira.

She is currently busy shooting for the third installment of the Dabangg franchise, which is being directed by Prabhudheva.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram