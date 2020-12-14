Felicity Jones Says Having Baby Amid Pandemic Was Pretty Scary'

Los Angeles: Actor Felicity Jones says welcoming her first child during the coronavirus pandemic was a pretty scary experience. Jones and her husband, filmmaker Charles Guard, became parent to their son back in April. In an interview with The Times, the 37-year-old actor said parenthood has been a rollercoaster ride. To have a baby in an apocalyptic moment is pretty scary My husband and I have been calling it double lockdown, Jones said. Parenting is just a rollercoaster of fatigue You’re pretty much removed from the world anyway in those first few months. And at least I don’t have to feel a sense of missing out. I’m really ready for a few crazy parties. I am even thinking about the possibility of wearing jeans again, she added.

The Rogue One actor said apart from taking care of her baby, she is utilizing her time at home to get fitter.