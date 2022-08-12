'Fell in Love With...': Nagarjuna on Mrunal Thakur's Role in Sita Ramam

Sita Ramam, a historical love drama starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna, is causing a commotion at the box office with its blockbuster reception and figures. The classic love story has become a tremendous success, grossing a healthy Rs. 33 crores globally in just 5 days.

The crew, together with Dulquer and Mrunal, convened in Hyderabad for a successful meet and looked great together. They had a special guest for the film’s success party. The ceremony was attended by none other than South superstar Nagarjuna, who made some fascinating comments regarding lead actress Mrunal Thakur.

The actor commented that he fell in love with how the actress portrayed her role in the film. Nagarjuna said that the way Mrinal was shown in the role of Sita was amazing and the costumes used were very good.

Similarly, Nagarjuna complimented director Hanu Raghavapudi’s performance as “outstanding.” It is stated that the interval point is used not only to introduce religion into the tale and inspire the audience but also to grab their attention.

He stated that he had the confidence to develop a picture with such a thought process and that he had not seen such a creative film in a long time. Dulquer Salmaan, according to Nagarjuna, is a lovely actor.

Sita Ramam’s crew got teary-eyed after screening the video with fans in Hyderabad.

The songs created by Vishal Chandra Shekhar were well adored by audiences and were critically acclaimed. The film, which was released simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam on August 5, is doing well in cinemas.

Moviegoers have praised the picture and Dulquer and Mrunal’s on-screen chemistry. Many people see Sita Ramam as a classic love story. Rashmika’s acting abilities have also been lauded by netizens, and her performance was a joy to witness.

