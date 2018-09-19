English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Felt Bad Because I Wasn't Able to Take It to a Landmark: Remo D'Souza on Race 3 Response
Despite being highest first day opener of 2018 in terms of box-office collection, 'Race 3' was mocked by film critics and common audiences.
Image courtesy: Twitter/Salman Khan
Filmmaker-choreographer Remo D'Souza, who is gearing up for his forthcoming reality show Dance Plus season 4 has said that he felt bad as his last directorial Race 3 was not able to do desired business at the box-office.
Remo was interacting with media here at the press conference of Dance Plus season 4 along with judge Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak, Shakti Mohan and anchor Raghav Juyal.
Despite being highest first day opener of 2018 in terms of box-office collection, Race 3 was mocked by film critics and common audience went one step ahead by creating memes and jokes on social networking sites about film' bad screenplay, dialogues, acting, music, action sequences and direction.
It was not able to do desired business at the box-office despite having huge star cast and budgets, when asked Remo what went wrong with the film, he said: "As a director, I feel bad because I wasn't able to take that film to a landmark where I have imagined before starting a film.
"At the same time, I think whatever responsibility had given to me, I tried to do my level best to make that film better and I did everything as per my capability."
Remo feels that audience was the biggest deciding factor of the film, "Entire team of the film worked hard but I also think audience is the major deciding factor who determines success or failure of the film."
When asked Remo whether he feels directing a film is a challenging task, he said: "Yes.. when your film features big actors but as a director, you have to deal with those challenges otherwise you will not be able to do direction."
Remo has choreographed many films and also directed films like Any Body Can Dance series, Flying Jatt and Race 3, when asked Remo what will be his focus in future, he said:
"I am keener towards directing a film because I know that if I will be directing a film then I will choreograph all songs of that film so of course, right now direction is all on my mind but I will not quit dance choreography because it is my first love."
