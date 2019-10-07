Felt Deep and Genuine Sadness, I Was Hurt: Angelina Jolie on Divorce from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie says she "lost herself a bit" after her divorce from Brad Pitt.

The two Hollywood stars decided to part ways in 2016 after two years of marriage and Jolie said she felt a "deep and genuine sadness" when her relationship fell apart.

"I don't know what my fate holds but what I am convinced of is that I am in a period of transition, like a return to my roots, a return to myself. Because, I had lost myself a bit. I think it happened as my relationship with Brad was coming to an end, then at the beginning of our separation.

"It was a complicated moment, where I didn't recognise myself anymore, where I had become ... how can I say ... smaller, almost insignificant, even if it wasn't necessarily visible. I felt a deep and genuine sadness, I was hurt," Jolie told French magazine Madame.

The 44-year-old actor, however, believes the hurt helped her in reconnecting with "this humility and even this insignificance I was feeling. Maybe this is what being human is in the end".

The former couple dated for 10 years before tying the knot in 2014.

Jolie will next be seen in Disney's "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil". The film, a sequel to the 2014 fantasy drama, will hit the theatres in India on October 18.

