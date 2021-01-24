Female Colleagues Would Make Reassuring Calls to Friends and Family After Meeting Me, Says Gulshan Grover

Gulshan Grover, who is known to have played many memorable villainous roles in Bollywood films over the years, recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to launch his upcoming book 'Bad Man'. He came on the celebrity chat show as guest alongside Ranjeet and Bindu Desai.

In the episode, Kapil asked the guests if their on-screen image of baddies had any impact in their real lives as well. To this Bindu, who played a vamp in films during her time, shared that one of her friends would be worried when her husband would visit the actress. Bindu said that her female friend told her this many years later that she was scared that the actress would 'steal her husband'.

Talking on similar lines, Gulshan recalled how his on screen personae spilled into his real life. He shared that female colleagues would visit him and two, three hours later would call up someone and inform them that everything was alright.

About a separate incident, Gulshan shared that when he was offered a role opposite Hollywood beauty Salma Hayek, Jackie Shroff came to him and said, "Give her a kiss on my behalf."

On learning about Gulshan's casting with Salma in the movie, Rishi Kapoor insisted that he would go on the movie sets with him.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on weekends at 9:30 pm on Sony TV. On Sunday's episode singers Hariharan, Pankaj Udhas and Anup Jalota will appear as guests.