News18 » Movies
1-min read

Female Comedian Thrown Out After Confronting Harvey Weinstein

Comedian Kelly Bachman along with fellow comedian Amber Rollo and actor Zoe Stuckless, confronted Weinstein, who has been accused by more than 80 women of rape, sexual assault and harassment.

IANS

Updated:October 25, 2019, 6:36 PM IST
Female Comedian Thrown Out After Confronting Harvey Weinstein
File photo of film producer Harvey Weinstein. (Image: Reuters)

A female comedian and two other women were booed and thrown out of an event after confronting tainted Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Comedian Kelly Bachman told the Guardian that she "felt like the air was sucked out of the room" when she called out Weinstein during a set she performed at the event on Wednesday in New York.

"I was okay with the fact that there was silence. In a situation like this, I don't want people to feel comfortable," she said. Bachman, along with fellow comedian Amber Rollo and actor Zoe Stuckless, confronted Weinstein, who has been accused by more than 80 women of rape, sexual assault and harassment.

In a video, Bachman can be seen slamming Weinstein, saying "I'm a comic, and it's our job to name the elephant in the room. It's a Freddy Krueger in the room, if you will. I didn't realize I needed to bring my own mace and rape whistle to Actors Hour," she added.

But this did not go down well with the guests seated at the event. Audience booed her, and shouted "shut up", to which Bachman responded, "Sorry, that killed at group therapy for rape survivors".

Pointing at Weinstein, Stuckless screamed and said, "Nobody's going to say anything? Nobody's really going to say anything?"

"His bodyguards herded me out. When I left the building, crying out of fury and frustration I was quickly surrounded by a group of mostly women who expressed the same fear to raise their voice that I had. They thanked me for speaking up," Struckless posted on social media after the incident.

