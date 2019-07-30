Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Female-Driven Film’s Entire Budget is Equal to Hero’s Salary, Says Taapsee Pannu on Gender Pay Gap

Taapsee Pannu says the only way to counter gender pay gap is not by demanding more salary but by making different films which encourage people to see films in the theatres.

News18.com

Updated:July 30, 2019, 1:27 PM IST
Image: Instagram/Taapsee Pannu
Currently busy promoting her forthcoming film Mission Mangal, Taapsee Pannu says despite the spate in women-oriented films lately, actresses are still nowhere near heroes when it comes to saleability and market pull.

Taking about it with Hindustan Times, she said, “There is a huge gap between the two (money spent on a hero’s film vis-à-vis on a heroine’s film). The entire budget of a female-driven film is equivalent to (just) the hero’s salary. The only way to counter this is not by demanding more salary but by making different films which encourage the numbers. So that the producers don’t get scared in shelling out money in female protagonist films.”

Saying that actors should be paid according to their crowd-pulling capacity and not gender, she added, “It is more about your pull as an actor vis-à-vis gender. I don’t judge my fees basis my gender but how much my films have earned. Just cause my male counterparts are getting paid more, that is not the only reason to demand more money.”

Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal tracks the lives of the scientists who made India’s Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) possible. Along with Taapsee, it also stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menon in pivotal roles. It is slated to release on August 15.

After Mission Mangal, Taapsee will next be seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar in Tushar Hiranandani’s Saand Ki Aankh, which will open in theatres this Diwali.

