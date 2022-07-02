Female Fan Inks Liger Star Vijay Deverakonda’s Picture on Her Body

Vijay Deverakonda never fails to impress his fans. He has become a sensation all across the country and now his fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the upcoming film Liger. The sports drama will be released in theatres on August 25.

When it comes to female fans, Deverakonda is surprised with the amount of love he gets. Recently, something similar happened where a fan girl met Vijay. A video has surfaced on the internet where two girls met the actor and one of them had Vijay’s picture inked on her back. Not only the actor was overwhelmed with the sweetest gesture but the girls were also overjoyed to meet their favourite star. Later they happily talked to the actor while sitting on the sofa and then took some pictures with him.

The tweet of the video said, “Super Fan Moment. Some fans convey their affection in a most personal way and High Respect when they ink their Star on their Body Dr. Cherry – Hope you had the best surprise meeting VD Sir and you cherish this moment.”

"SUPER FAN MOMENT" – Some FANS convey their affection in a most personal way and High Respect when they ink their Star on their Body Dr. Cherry – Hope you had best surprise meeting VD Sir and you cherish this moment@TheDeverakonda #VijayDeverakonda #TeamDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/8CuxiyJUbt — Team Deverakonda (@TeamDeverakonda) June 30, 2022

On the work front, the actor will soon be seen in his upcoming Bollywood debut called Liger. Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is playing the female lead opposite Deverakonda.

Recently the actor took the internet by storm after sharing a poster featuring him in an intense look. Deverakonda’s fans have gone crazy after seeing the actor’s toned body. “A Film that took my everything. As a performance, Mentally, and physically my most challenging role. I give you everything! Coming Soon #LIGER,” tweeted the Arjun Reddy actor.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Liger, the Puri Jagannadh-directorial. The film will be Vijay’s first pan-India project. Even the legendary boxer Mike Tyson has made an extended cameo appearance in the movie.

Deverakonda will play the role of a boxer in the movie. In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The movie has been financed by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta together. Liger will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

