Fan Pulls Salman Khan's Arm for Selfie, Actor Not Happy with Gesture

Salman Khan has always maintained a cordial relationship with his fans. In return, fans too have shown their love for the actor in their special ways. Sometimes they gather outside Khan's residence to get his glimpse. Other times, they cheer from the sidewalks whenever the actor cycle past them.

However, something unusual happened recently when Khan was at a party celebrating 25 years of the release of Hum Aapke Hain Koun. A special screening of the film was organised at Liberty Cinema in Mumbai on Friday. Many videos and pictures from the event have made their way to social media and are widely shared across fan pages.

Among them is an interesting video in which a female fan gets pass the security guards and pulls Khan's arm for a picture. The woman was instantly backed off by the actor's bodyguards. Though the actor did not say anything to the woman, he didn't look happy about it.

On the work front, he was last seen with Katrina Kaifin Bharat. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film turned out to be a commercial success.

Salman is currently working on Dabangg 3 which will hit theatres in December this year. The actor is equally busy on the small screen. Produced by him, dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 is currently on air. Apart from it, he will soon return as the host of Bigg Boss.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.