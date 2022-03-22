Female Fans Chase After Kartik Aaryan With Roses at Airport; Paps Say 'Theek Se Propose Karo'

Undoubtedly, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is a heartthrob and enjoys a legion of fan following. But what outshines all is that the actor has countless female followers who are mad over his cute smile and adorable looks. With that being said, a video of Kartik Aaryan is making the rounds on the internet, in which the actor is being chased by female fans.

It can be seen in the video that the Dhamaka actor is walking out of the Mumbai airport, as two female fans call him and start running after him with red roses. Looking at this, Kartik first starts walking away from those girls. But when he noticed that they are coming after him, the actor can be seen blushing, as he keeps his hand on his head while looking at the camera. When the actor stops and turns around, the fans gift him two red roses, and at that very moment, one of the paparazzo can be heard asking the fans to sit on their knees and propose to Karthik.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, paparazzo Varinder Chawla posted the video on Instagram. In the video, one of the fans who ran after Karthik to give him roses, said, “This is for you. Thank you for being so precious.” Next, one paparazzo can be heard saying, “Achhe se ghutne pe baith ke propose karo na (Go on your knees and propose to him).” After this, another girl can be heard saying, “Mera birthday hai (today is my birthday),” and gives Karthik the bouquet, which he refuses to take. Both the female fans later thank him before leaving. Karthik sported a casual airport look, as he looked dapper in a hot pink hoodie, and charcoal grey ripped jeans which he paired with black ankle-length boots. Watch the viral video here:

This isn’t the first time that the actor has received female attention, earlier this month a female fan asked the actor to marry her. Taking it to the comment section of one of the videos posted by Karthik on Instagram, the girl fan asked the actor to marry her in return for Rs 20 crore. To this, Karthik was quick to reply and jokingly asked ‘when’. Talking about his work, the actor has recently wrapped up his forthcoming film Shehzada, which is a Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu super hit film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.