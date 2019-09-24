Take the pledge to vote

Female Stars get Trolled and Criticized More Than Their Male Counterparts, Says Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha in a recent interview called out media for scrutinizing female stars more than male actors.

News18.com

September 24, 2019, 1:33 PM IST
Female Stars get Trolled and Criticized More Than Their Male Counterparts, Says Richa Chadha
Richa Chadha arrives for the event. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
It is a well known fact that actresses are treated more strictly and with more scrutiny in Bollywood than the male stars. From their fashion choices to performances, everything comes under the scanner. While most actresses often overlook and ignore this misogyny, Richa Chadha has taken a stand and called it out.

 

In an interview with IANS, the Fukrey actress called out mainstream as well as social media for scrutinizing actresses more than actors. Speaking up against it, she said, "Mainstream media, as well as social media, tends to be unfair towards female stars, and female stars get trolled and criticized more than their male counterparts. I can say this from my observation of the way media constantly questions Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Swara Bhaskar, Sonam Kapoor and other female stars for their choices - whether it is fashion, political opinion or lifestyle. Do they question the male stars enough as well?"

 

She last appeared on the big screen in Ajay Bahl's Section 375. While promoting the film she was asked questions regarding matters that were not in her control. Annoyed by this she said, "How many times has the media questioned male actors on films that are jingoistic and encourage warmongering? During the press conference of my film Section 375, I was asked about my opinion on the flood-affected areas. Do they ask these questions to the real people who actually can bring change - I mean the authorities and politicians?"

 

She also talked about how she is often criticized for her appearance. Nevertheless, this does not affect as she often tries to learn and improve from them but this is not a cakewalk for her either. Often rude comments against her disguised as criticism which Chadha claims having no problem identifying. Talking about it she had said, "In my initial days, I have had the press call me ugly. They called me names for my appearance in a film where I was not required to look glamorous. An article was written on me, titled '10 things that one hates about Richa Chadda' by a publication. I would rather grow a thick skin, instead of taking the negativity to my heart. There is a difference between critiquing and being mean to someone, and I know that."

 

Currently, Chadha plans to experiment with her roles in the coming years. She stated that she was inspired to experiment and explore by Smita Patil, Shabana Azmi, and Deepti Naval. Not only that but she also stated that there is no age for experiments in acting. She stated that this had been proved in the past by actresses like Meryl Streep, Helen Mirren, Nicole Kidman, and Judi Dench. At this point, it doesn't matter what audiences believe because Chadha herself sounds confident of her capabilities. As she very rightly said, "Age has nothing to do with performances."

