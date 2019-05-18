Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Avengers Endgame Epic BTS Pic has All the Powerful Female Superheroes at One Place

In a recent behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of Avengers Endgame, we can see all the female superheroes gathered in one shot.

News18.com

Updated:May 18, 2019, 3:53 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Avengers Endgame Epic BTS Pic has All the Powerful Female Superheroes at One Place
Image: Marvel Studios/Twitter
Loading...
One of the most enthralling moments of Avengers: Endgame was when all the female superheroes come together to ensure Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) safely gets the gauntlet out of the reach of Thanos. The all-female heroes assembled towards the near the end of the film and saw the likes of Captain Marvel, Gamora, Shuri, Wasp and Scarlet Witch, among others, asserting women power.

Courtesy of Marvel Studios, we now have an iconic picture of all the female superheroes of Marvel gathered in one shot. And it looks epic to say the least. Marvel captioned the post, "#AvengersEndgame," with a symbolic emoji accompanying it. The photo, which appears to be from the climax of Endgame, has stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Brie Larson, Zoe Saldana among others, while producer Trinh Tran and directors Joe and Anthony Russo also accompany them.




The moment where all female superheroes came together in Endgame was also a callback to the climax of Avengers: Infinity War when Black Widow and Okoye come to the aid of Scarlet Witch, stating, "She's not alone."

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, with Gwyneth Paltrow Pepper Potts, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Benedict Wong as Wong, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Josh Brolin as Thanos. The film is in theaters now.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram