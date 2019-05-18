English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame Epic BTS Pic has All the Powerful Female Superheroes at One Place
In a recent behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of Avengers Endgame, we can see all the female superheroes gathered in one shot.
Image: Marvel Studios/Twitter
One of the most enthralling moments of Avengers: Endgame was when all the female superheroes come together to ensure Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) safely gets the gauntlet out of the reach of Thanos. The all-female heroes assembled towards the near the end of the film and saw the likes of Captain Marvel, Gamora, Shuri, Wasp and Scarlet Witch, among others, asserting women power.
Courtesy of Marvel Studios, we now have an iconic picture of all the female superheroes of Marvel gathered in one shot. And it looks epic to say the least. Marvel captioned the post, "#AvengersEndgame," with a symbolic emoji accompanying it. The photo, which appears to be from the climax of Endgame, has stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Brie Larson, Zoe Saldana among others, while producer Trinh Tran and directors Joe and Anthony Russo also accompany them.
The moment where all female superheroes came together in Endgame was also a callback to the climax of Avengers: Infinity War when Black Widow and Okoye come to the aid of Scarlet Witch, stating, "She's not alone."
Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, with Gwyneth Paltrow Pepper Potts, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Benedict Wong as Wong, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Josh Brolin as Thanos. The film is in theaters now.
