Female Voice To Join Bigg Boss as Instructor for Contestants on Season 13?
As per reports, 'Bigg Boss 13' will have a female instructor's voice as well.
Image Courtesy: Colors TV
Bigg Boss 13 has started gathering steam as it it speculated that the reality show is returning in September end. Latest reports states that this time around a female voice will join in the show as an instructor, leading to the contestants being led through their time inside house by not one but two voices.
A report in abplive.com states that unlike earlier seasons of Bigg Boss, which had a male lead voice instructing contestants about tasks and guiding them through their daily routines, a complimentary female voice will also join in on the duty.
As per earlier reports, the makers are trying to up the scale of production this season by roping in celebrities only. The contestants list is still under the wraps but reports suggest that Mugdha Godse, Chunkey Panday, Dalljiet Kaur and Shivin Narang may be part of this season.
This time around, the set of the game show will be built in Mumbai and not Lonavla. It is also believed that the winner will take home Rs 1 crore as the cash prize this season, which is double the amount from last time.
There have been three promo launches for Bigg Boss 13 till now. While the first promo saw Khan as a station master and the second one had Karan Wahi and Surbhi Jyoti in the setting of a gym, in the latest promo, the actor is seen standing inside an hourglass talking about the smooth and rough journey of the contestants as the time runs out.
Watch all Bigg Boss 13 promos here:
